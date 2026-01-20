Neha Kakkar reveals real reason behind her break, says this about husband Rohanpreet Singh and family: 'I shouldn't be so emotional'

After surprising netizens and leaving her fans worried, Neha Kakkar issued a clarification behind her decision of taking a break from 'work and relationships'.

Neha Kakkar has finally addressed the much-speculated rumours of separation from Rohanpreet Singh after announcing a 'break from work and relationships'. Ever since Neha dropped the now-deleted statement about stepping away from "everything," netizens assumed that all is not well between Neha and Rohanpreet. However, the Candy Shop singer took the clarification to Instagram, stating not to drag her husband and his family into her decision. Neha even requested paparazzi not to film her, and this strange demand left her fans worried. However, Neha asserted that she became too emotional and realised to post responsibly on social media.

Neha Kakkar's latest clarification on her now-deleted statement

On her Instagram stories, Neha said, "Guys, please don’t drag my innocent husband or my sweetest family in all this plz! They are the purest people I know, and whatever I am today, it’s because of their support! It’s a few other people and the system that I’m upset with. I hope you get it and let my husband and my family stay out of all this, and yes, I agree I shouldn’t be so emotional when it comes to posting on social media." She further assured fans that she'll be back very soon, and added, "Bechari emotional Nehu is too emotional for this world! Sorry and thank you, my NeHearts. Don’t worry, I’ll be back soon with a BANG! Much love!" For the unversed, Neha Kakkar married singer Rohanpreet Singh in October 2020.

Neha Kakkar annouced break after...

Neha Kakkar announced a break from work and her relationship after the release of her latest song Candy Shop. The peppy track sung by Neha and her brother Tony Kakkar met with huge criticism for trying to copy K-pop music videos, and Neha's dance steps were called out as vulgar and unpleasant to watch. The music video got 23 million views in one month, but the brutal trolling and massive backlash left Neha and Tony overwhelmed.