FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Individuals allowed...': Sunil Gavaskar tears into 'villains' after New Zealand secure first-ever ODI series win in India

'Individuals allowed...': Sunil Gavaskar tears into 'villains' after New Zealand

Did Pooja Hegde slap a pan-India star for trying to touch her inappropriately? Here’s the truth behind viral interview

Did Pooja Hegde slap a pan-India star for trying to touch her inappropriately? H

Karan Aujla adds 5 new cities to P-Pop Culture India tour 2026, know dates, venues, how to get tickets, prices, and more

Karan Aujla adds 5 new cities to P-Pop Culture India tour 2026, details inside

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more

Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua

Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went on to win Rs 50 lakh cash prize, brand-new SUV

Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went o

Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netizens say 'charming as ever'

Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netize

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Neha Kakkar's net worth revealed as she announces 'break from responsibilities, work' before deleting cryptic note

As Neha Kakkar has been grabbing headlines after her shocking decision of taking a break from her personal and professional life commitments, here's a look at her whopping net worth. The singer deleted her cryptic post on Instagram Stories within minutes.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 19, 2026, 03:58 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Neha Kakkar's net worth revealed as she announces 'break from responsibilities, work' before deleting cryptic note
Neha Kakkar/Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Popular singer Neha Kakkar on Monday announced that she is taking a break from her personal and professional commitments, citing the need to step away from responsibilities, relationships, and work. She also requested her fans and paparazzi to respect her privacy and not click her photograps. However, Neha quickly deleted the cryptic note within minutes.

Taking to her Instagram Stories section, Neha shared a note, that read, "Time to take a break from Responsibilities, Relationships, Work and Everything I can think of right now. Not sure if I'll be back or not. Thank you." Her next Instagram Story read as, "And I request Paparazzi and Fans to Not to film me at all. I hope you respect my privacy and let me live freely in this world. No Cameras Plz! I request! This is the least you all can give me for my peace."

Neha, who is the younger sister of playback singers Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar and has sung famous tracks including London Thumakda, Sunny Sunny, Kala Chashma, Coca Cola, and Dilbar among others, did not disclose the reason behind her shocking outburst. However, netizens speculated that it could be because of the widespread trolling and criticism she had received for her latest song Candy Shop, which was released on December 15. She has been criticised in the past too for her singing.

Neha Kakkar net worth

As Neha has been grabbing headlines after her sudden step, here's a look at her whopping net worth. As per multiple reports, her net worth is around Rs 105 crore, which comes from her live performances, playback singing, brand endorsements, and media appearances. Neha owns a lavish apartment in Mumbai worth around Rs 1 crore and a luxurious bungalow in her hometown Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. Her swanky car collection includes Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLS 350, and BMW 7 Series.

READ | 'I am Muslim, Hans Zimmer is Jewish, Ramayana is Hindu': AR Rahman on composing music for Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sunny Deol-starrer epic

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Individuals allowed...': Sunil Gavaskar tears into 'villains' after New Zealand secure first-ever ODI series win in India
'Individuals allowed...': Sunil Gavaskar tears into 'villains' after New Zealand
Did Pooja Hegde slap a pan-India star for trying to touch her inappropriately? Here’s the truth behind viral interview
Did Pooja Hegde slap a pan-India star for trying to touch her inappropriately? H
Karan Aujla adds 5 new cities to P-Pop Culture India tour 2026, know dates, venues, how to get tickets, prices, and more
Karan Aujla adds 5 new cities to P-Pop Culture India tour 2026, details inside
Stock Market: Why did Sensex and Nifty end lower today? Know here
Stock Market: Why did Sensex and Nifty end lower today? Know here
India vs New Zealand T20Is: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details
India vs New Zealand T20Is: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live stream
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went on to win Rs 50 lakh cash prize, brand-new SUV
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went o
Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netizens say 'charming as ever'
Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netize
Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspired silver saree at brother Junaid Safdar’s Lahore reception
Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspire
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement