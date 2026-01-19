Neha Kakkar's net worth revealed as she announces 'break from responsibilities, work' before deleting cryptic note

As Neha Kakkar has been grabbing headlines after her shocking decision of taking a break from her personal and professional life commitments, here's a look at her whopping net worth. The singer deleted her cryptic post on Instagram Stories within minutes.

Popular singer Neha Kakkar on Monday announced that she is taking a break from her personal and professional commitments, citing the need to step away from responsibilities, relationships, and work. She also requested her fans and paparazzi to respect her privacy and not click her photograps. However, Neha quickly deleted the cryptic note within minutes.

Taking to her Instagram Stories section, Neha shared a note, that read, "Time to take a break from Responsibilities, Relationships, Work and Everything I can think of right now. Not sure if I'll be back or not. Thank you." Her next Instagram Story read as, "And I request Paparazzi and Fans to Not to film me at all. I hope you respect my privacy and let me live freely in this world. No Cameras Plz! I request! This is the least you all can give me for my peace."

Neha, who is the younger sister of playback singers Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar and has sung famous tracks including London Thumakda, Sunny Sunny, Kala Chashma, Coca Cola, and Dilbar among others, did not disclose the reason behind her shocking outburst. However, netizens speculated that it could be because of the widespread trolling and criticism she had received for her latest song Candy Shop, which was released on December 15. She has been criticised in the past too for her singing.

Neha Kakkar net worth

As Neha has been grabbing headlines after her sudden step, here's a look at her whopping net worth. As per multiple reports, her net worth is around Rs 105 crore, which comes from her live performances, playback singing, brand endorsements, and media appearances. Neha owns a lavish apartment in Mumbai worth around Rs 1 crore and a luxurious bungalow in her hometown Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. Her swanky car collection includes Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLS 350, and BMW 7 Series.

READ | 'I am Muslim, Hans Zimmer is Jewish, Ramayana is Hindu': AR Rahman on composing music for Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sunny Deol-starrer epic