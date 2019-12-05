Neha Kakkar hurt after Kiku Sharda-Gaurav Gera make fun of her, asks fans to forgive them

There is a thin line between comedy which makes one laugh and one which is at another person's cost. Neha Kakkar is one of the people who has been targetted more than often in recent times. The tradition continued on a Television show hosted by stand-up comedians Kiku Sharda and Gaurav Gera.

The Television show witnessed Gaurav Gera and Kiku Sharda making fun of Neha Kakkar's height and talent. The short-heighted girl who played Neha on the show was addressed as 'Neha Kankar' and 'Chotu'. The girl, correcting them, called herself 'Neha Shakkar'.

This girl was also seen constantly clicking selfies and talking in hashtags. Kiku mocked her further by stating that she earns money singing 'kuch bhi'. Neha Kakkar was extremely upset with the show and took to Instagram to express hurt. Neha even asked her fans aka #NeHearts to bash them with words.

See her Instagram stories here:

Neha then went on to ask her fans to forgive them for the act.

Tony Kakkar also left a comment on Neha's post. He wrote, "Happiest human beings should remain happy no matter what.. lots of love Nehu..."

Tony himself took to Instagram and sharing the video, expressed how heartbroken he was.

Neha also commented on the post writing, "Kya sahi likha hai bhai."

Neha Kakkar was last judging the Television show Indian Idol on the same channel where he mockery took place.