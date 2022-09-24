Neha Kakkar gives befitting reply to trolls who targeted her for reacting to Falguni Pathak's song, says 'bechaare...'

File Photo

Neha Kakkar recently recreated Falguni Pathak’s iconic song ‘Sajna and got brutally trolled. Netizens said that she is ruining their childhood memories by remaking their favourite songs.

On Saturday, Neha Kakkar decided to hit back at trolls. She took to Instagram and shared long notes in her three Instagram stories. In her first story, she wrote, “Very few people in the world get what I have received in life. That too in such a young age. This kind of fame, love, countless super hit songs, a super duper hit tv shows, world tours, fans from litlle kids to 80-90 years old people and what not! You know why I Got all this because of my talent, hardwork , passion and positivity. So…Today I just wanna Thank God and each one of you for giving me what I have today. Thankyou!!! I am most blessed child of God. Thank you again! Wishing you all a lifetime of happiness.”

In her second Instagram story, she wrote, “And for those who’re soo unhappy seeing me Happy and successful. I feel sorry for them. Bechaare… pls keep commenting. I won’t ever delete them. Coz I know and everybody knows what Neha Kakkar is…!!”

In her third Instagram story, she wrote, “If talking in such a manner, saying such bad things about me, abusing me…makes them feel good and if they think it will ruin my day. Then I’m sorry to inform them I am too blessed to have bad days. This God’s child is always happy coz God himself/herself is keeping me happy.”

Meanwhile, On Friday, Falguni reacted to the song and said, "I thank all my fans ki ab tak unhe wohi gaana aacha lag raha hai. Kyuki uss mein simplicity thi. Yeh video maine dekha nahi hai... I will watch it. But uss video mein, music, lyrics, picturisation mein simplicity hai. Yeh sab bahut mainey rakhta hai. Shayad wohi logo ko chhuta hoga. Toh yeh sab ka dhyaan rakhna zaroori hai." Pathak further added that songs have been remixed for ages, and there have been good renditions as well. "Remixes toh bahut pehele se ban rahe hai. Aaj bhi ban rahe hai... aur kuch aache bhi hai...aisa nahi hai. Yeh thoda iska dhyaan rakhna zaroori hai."