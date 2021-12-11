Neha Kakkar gets mobbed by kids for giving Rs 500 notes to beggars-WATCH viral video

Celebrities in India often make headlines for various reasons including good and bad. This time, Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has become the talk of the time after being mobbed by kids when she was distributing money to them while sitting inside the car.

In a viral video shared by Voompla on Instagram, Neha Kakkar can be seen sitting in a car. On noticing, one can see some Rs 500 notes in her hands that she was giving to the kids who were standing outside the car. Her sweet gesture turned into nightmarish when people started touching her in order to take money from her hands. After this, a guard came to help her, and she then left the spot.

After the incident, Neha had tears in her eyes. She got frightened, she panicked. Take a look:

Last year, immediately after Neha Kakkar got married to Rohanprett Singh, rumours of her pregnancy took rounds on the internet after her pictures flaunting her baby bump went viral. But the rumour soon died down after finding out that it was for a music video for her song titled ‘Khyaal Rakhya Kar’.

Recently, the rumours were back since her family’s new show, ‘Life of Kakkars’ started airing on YouTube where the fans started speculating about her pregnancy after seeing her tummy. Luckily for fans, both Neha and Rohanpreet addressed the news in one of their episodes.

In the video, the entire Kakkar family including Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar, sister Sonu Kakkar, father and mother spoke about how they went crazy regarding the pregnancy rumour.

Rohanpreet said, “Hum dono ne bohot hi masti karni hai, bohot hi enjoy karna hai, bohot hi fun karna hai.” To which Neha added that she’s pretty busy with her career at the moment and doesn’t plan on having kids in the next 2-3years.

She said, “Maana maine mera tummy motu ho gaya hai but itna nahi ki main pregnant lagu. Come on! Matlab Neha Kakkar bhi thodi chubby, golu-polu ho sakti hai. Toh main abhi bas golu-polu hoon, iska matlab yeh nahi ki main pregnant hoon.” The couple denied the pregnancy rumours and said that Neha’s tummy is because of the family’s love for food. For the unversed, the couple got married on October 24, 2020, at a Delhi Gurdwara in a small ceremony that included family and close friends.