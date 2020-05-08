Neha Kakkar beats Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and Selena Gomez to become second most watched female artist on YouTube

With 4.5 billion views, Neha Kakkar surpassed Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj to become second most watch female artist on YouTube in 2019

Indian artist Neha Kakkar went on to beat female singers like Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj as a female artist on YouTube. In the year 2019, Neha Kakkar became the second-most watched female artist on YouTube.

With 4.5 billion views, Neha Kakkar beat Selena Gomez who only had 2.5 billion views in the year. While Nicki Minaj was the eight most viewed female artist with 2.9 billion, Billie Eilish had an edge over her with 3.2 billion views. Ariana Grande was the fifth most-viewed female artist with 3.7 billion views.

Cardi B beat Neha Kakkar and became the most viewed female artist on YouTube in 2019. Sharing the image with the number of views, Neha Kakkar wrote on Instagram, "Can't be more thankful!!!! Jai Mata Di. Aapki Nehu #NehaKakkar"

Take a look:

Neha Kakkar was last seen hosting the Television reality show 'Indian Idol 11' with Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik (for a brief period of time). Her chemistry with the host of the show Aditya Narayan became the talk of the town and there were rumours about their wedding, all of which have been constantly declined by both Neha and Aditya, and their families.