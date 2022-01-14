Neha Dhupia shares unseen photos from Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding festivities - Check out here

Last year on December 9, actor Vicky Kaushal tied the knot with actress Katrina Kaif in Six Senses Fort Barwara in a private and lavish ceremony. The pictures of the duo's wedding crashed the digital world, and netizens couldn't get enough by sharing their happy moments. Now, actress Neha Dhupia reignited the wedding celebration spark again by sharing some unseen pictures of the wedding.

In her latest Instagram post, the actress shared a carousel of baraatis, Neha Dhupia, her husband actor Angad Bedi, filmmaker Karishma Kholi, Kabir Khan, and his wife actress Mini Mathur. The photos give a glimpse of the 'baraat squad' posing in smiles and slaying it with style.

Check out the unseen pictures

This Sunday, Katrina-Vicky celebrated their first month anniversary. On the special occasion, Vicky Kaushal has dropped an adorable picture from their wedding on Instagram. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Forever to go." In just a few minutes, the picture went viral. Celebrities and their fans dropped heartfelt comments on the post.

Yesterday, the loving couple celebrated their first Lohri. The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actress took to her social media account a few hours ago to post candid photos from her Lohri celebrations with Vicky Kaushal. Vicky too posted one of those photos on his Instagram page.

On the Lohri night, Katrina Kaif is wearing a classic red suit with a warm jacket in the photos, while the 'Uri' star is wearing a sweatshirt and track pants. Katrina is seen standing close to Vicky in one of the photos, with his arm over her. The two can be seen looking at each other with admiration in the other shot. Though the exact location is unknown, it appears that the couple spent their first Lohri together in their sea-facing apartment.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in ‘Tiger 3’, which also stars Salman Khan. ‘Merry Christmas' is also on the cards for the actress. On the other hand, Vicky's Govinda Mera Naam will release this June, and he will star alongside Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's untitled romantic comedy.