Neha Dhupia shares empowering photo breastfeeding her newborn son, pic goes VIRAL

Credit: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, who recently gave birth to her second child, has always been vocal about breastfeeding. The actress has now shared a picture of herself feeding the newborn on social media.

Neha Dhupia on Wednesday took to Instagram and posted an adorable picture of herself feeding her baby boy. The 41-year-old covered her son's face with her hand. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “#freedomtofeed.” As soon as she posted this picture, her fans started commenting on it.

One of her fans wrote, “Wow, I love the way you posed….seems like you are keeping the baby closest to your heart…Letting the baby feels heart beats and soul connection with you..” While another commented, “This is the essence of mother who loves his child no one can replace this place from till the first to end god bless your child ma’am.” Another Instagram user mentioned, “Awesome… great initiative steps… a great example of mom who do not like to feed their childrens… once again this is a great post.”



This is not the first time when Neha has expressed her views on breastfeeding. Earlier, according to Hindustan Times, she stated, “It’s a growing community, we’ve come very far. I just think that we need to normalise breastfeeding, the more we talk about it, the more we actually make people aware.”

While talking about her first child, she further added, “Everybody looks after the baby but who looks after the mother?’. We’ve to look for nooks and crannies to breastfeed our child. I remember once I had to go inside a toilet of an aircraft because I didn’t want to get other people uncomfortable as I could sense that they were getting uncomfortable. My point is why that should happen. We should normalise it and stop sexualising it or making a big deal out of it. After all, it’s my child’s nutrition and I should be able to provide it in a most comfortable space.”

For the unversed, Neha had lent her support to the 'Freedom To Feed' campaign in 2019 when her daughter Mehr was 8-month-old. Neha Dhupia got married to actor Angad Bedi in May 2018. They welcomed their daughter Mehr a few months later. The couple announced the news of Neha's second pregnancy on July 19, this year. The two welcomed a baby boy on October 3.

