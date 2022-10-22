Neha Dhupia opens up on her body image issues, says 'was always conscious about my heavy bottom’

Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia has never been afraid to express her opinions or challenge prejudices. She is a dedicated wife to her husband Angad Bedi as well as a working mother to her children, Mehr Dhupia Bedi and Guriq Singh. She recently appeared in Cosmo India's September-October issue and talked about having body image problems in her twenties.

"I had body image issues when I was younger. It is all super-silly, but I was always conscious about my ‘heavy bottom’. And today, I look back at my 20s and I am like, ‘What was I so worried about?’,” Neha told the magazine. "One of the most beautiful things about getting older is that you start caring less about what other people think...about their expectations and judgements," she added.

Talking about being trolled Neha said, "The first time I decided to not give a damn about what people said about my body was after I gave birth to my daughter. I went through postpartum depression, and it was eight difficult months of trying to put up a brave front… And then one day, it just hit me—that it didn’t matter what size I was, it didn’t matter how I looked, I needed to feel good about myself regardless of the number on the weighing scale.”

For the unversed, Neha Dhupia was five months pregnant when she began filming for the film, and she told India.com that the filmmakers didn't intend for her to play the pregnant cop in the plot at first, but that after she told them, her pregnancy just became a new element of her job on-screen. Being pregnant and portraying a part of herself in film was exhilarating, according to the actor, since she wanted to put herself out there and show her vulnerable side, as well as motivate other women and filmmakers to create more possibilities for pregnant women in the profession.

While speaking to India.com, she stated that during Mehr's time she produced and hosted her own podcasts and non-fiction television programmes. She was being herself. She was a hard worker who always finished what she started. However, the industry evolves. She was a part of a few projects before she disclosed her pregnancy, but she was fired from them.