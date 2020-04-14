Neha Dhupia on how she is keeping daughter Mehr occupied during coronavirus lockdown

Neha Dhupia is currently in lockdown just like the rest of us amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, Neha is using her time at home to spend some quality moments with her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

In a recent interview, Neha spoke if she has been taking special precautions to protect Mehr from COVID-19 and she said, "We’re following all the rules at home. I was away on a shoot and ever since I came back, I’ve been in quarantine with my family even before the 21-day lockdown was announced. I made sure that very few people are in contact with our daughter."

Neha further added that every parent must first protect themselves so that they can better ensure the safety of their children, "We’re staying clean and hygienic. As parents, we always tend to panic. But Angad (Bedi; husband) has been amazing, too, and that’s a big help. We’re keeping her dietary habits healthy and keeping her as active at home as she was when she would step out. I’m also trying to make sure that she sits in the balcony and gets enough sunshine," she said.

She further added that she has been making the best use of this time by keeping Mehr engaged in productive activities. "I’m indulging her in activities such as painting and teaching her the basics in terms of the syllabus that has come from her parent-toddler program based school," she said.

Neha also urged all mothers to create a positive space at home, "I’ve been teaching her to fold clothes and clean the wardrobe. I believe children are intuitive. Our daughter hasn’t been throwing any tantrums. I think this will be a story to tell her when she grows up," she said.