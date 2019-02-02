Neha Dhupia has cracking comeback for fat-shamers

Miss India pageant winner Neha Dhupia showed us her sexy side with Julie and was always considered the sexy siren. People’s perceptions however seem to have changed after she married her best friend Angad Bedi last year. Angad and Neha got married secretly and it was good friend Karan Johar who broke the news of their marriage. The reason for this sudden wedding was claimed to be her pregnancy, and while Neha did actually get pregnant, she maintained a healthy balance between work, personal life and health.

Often complimented for her fashion sense, Neha did pull off some good outfits then, and does so even now. The actress however was body-shamed by a portal that carried the headline ‘Neha Dhupia Shocking Weight Gain Post Pregnancy At Femina Stylista West 2019’.

Not usually the one to hold back, Neha shared a screenshot of the headline on Twitter and wrote, “I don’t owe anyone an explanation because fat shaming like this doesn’t bother me a bit. But I do want to address it as a larger problem because fat shaming needs to stop for everyone not just celebs. As a new mom I want to be fit, healthy and energetic for my daughter. So, I work out every day, sometime twice a day because of me.. ‘Fitness’ is a priority and not fitting into society’s standards regarding looks. And I hope in the future people are kinder to each other while making such vapid and vile comments.”

Neha hosts the TV show Roadies, which also shows her fierce avatar. She was seen in Lust Stories and Helicopter Eela, which released during the time when she was pregnant. Her own podcast show No Filter Neha 2 also broadcasted around the same time. Neha and Angad were then blessed with a baby girl and they named her Mehr Dhupia Bedi.