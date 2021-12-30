Neha Dhupia drops FIRST PHOTOS from Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's sangeet night, displays what she wore

Merely hours after their royal wedding on December 9, the newly-married couple in B-town Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared pictures from their wedding day. Later, one day at a time, the couple also gave their fans glimpses from their Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies on social media. However, the couple has still not unveiled their Sangeet night pictures, which assumingly were filled with glitz and glamour.

While VicKat fans wait for those pictures, actor Neha Dhupia, who attended the wedding festivities with her husband and actor Angad Bedi, shared the outfit she wore for the "most fun sangeet".

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha shared an Instagram Reel in which she can be seen shutting and opening a door and unveiling her sangeet outfit. Neha wore an embellished velvet silk kaftan with shades of purple. She added shimmer with a choker, bangle, and a cocktail ring. In the caption, she wrote, "Mere yaar ki shaadi thi ... #latepost of the most fun sangeet I have attended ... had my dancing shoes on #vickat #ootd."

Soon after sharing the post, Neha dropped a carousel of images of herself, posing in the outfit, whilst posing in various parts of the room including on the bed and standing next to the door.

Check out the reel and photos below:



Vicky and Katrina, who never publically confirmed their love affair, tied the knot on December 9 in a private and lavish ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Their wedding made headlines for all the strict measures they were taking to keep their privacy intact. There was news about a no-phone policy and plans to shoot down drones. But once the wedding got over, the couple mesmerized everyone with their breath-taking photographs from the festivities. And it's safe to say that the wedding of the year certainly was that of Katrina and Vicky.

Recently, the newlyweds shifted to their new house and even shared a mushy photo giving fans a glimpse of their Christmas celebration.