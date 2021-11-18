Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi write emotional messages for daughter Mehr on her third birthday

Actor Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi’s little angel Mehr turned three on Thursday, and her parents penned the sweetest birthday wishes for her on their social media handles. Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha dug out an adorable picture from her recent maternity photoshoot, when she was pregnant with her second baby.

The all-smiles candid snap features her with Mehr trying to touch her mother’s baby bump. Sharing the picture, Neha wrote, “At 11.25 am, three years ago on this day ... my heart started beating outside my body ...our baby girl you taught us what love is, happy birthday our little unicorn, mama has fallen short of words ... (which never happens) @prasadnaaik thank you for capturing all 3 of us ....”

Actor Angad Bedi also shared a cute video with her little angel, on his Instagram handle. The short clip sees the father-daughter duo spending quality time with each other. "You make me want to be a better person each day. My love for you i cannot express.. my heart is filled with gratitude thank you to the almighty.. to the universe and your lovely mother for bringing you into this world. And you choosing us as your parents. I love you my lifeline Mehr. Spread your laughter wherever you go. Waheguru bless you now and forever. MEHR,” Angad captioned the video.

Thousands of fans and celebrity followers also showered love and best wishes on the birthday girl in the comments section. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in May 2018. They welcomed their daughter Mehr a few months later. The couple announced the news of Neha`s second pregnancy on July 19, this year. The two welcomed a baby boy on October 3.

