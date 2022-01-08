Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi reveal baby boy’s name, share pics with him

Bold and confident Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, who is married to Angad Bedi, in October gave birth to a baby boy. The couple has managed to keep their personal life away from media as they have still not revealed their daughter Mehr’s face.

Neha on Saturday took to Instagram and dropped adorable pictures with her son 'Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi', Mehr, and Angad on Instagram. In the photos, the family can be seen enjoying their pool time. Sharing the pics, the actress revealed her son's name and wrote, “Our baby boy Guriq #GuriqSinghDhupiaBedi.” In no time, the pictures went viral and her fans started commenting on them.

One of them wrote, “Much love to Guriq God bless,” while another mentioned, “Neha U R Looking Beautiful.” The third one wrote, “Beautiful Pic of Happy Family. Nice name of new born baby boy named Guriq means the only one rare child of Waheguru Jee.”

The actress has always been vocal about breastfeeding. Earlier, she had posted an adorable picture of herself feeding her baby boy. The 41-year-old covered her son's face with her hand. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “#freedomtofeed.” As soon as she posted this picture, her fans started commenting on it.

Earlier, Neha has expressed her views on breastfeeding. According to Hindustan Times, she stated, “It’s a growing community, we’ve come very far. I just think that we need to normalise breastfeeding, the more we talk about it, the more we actually make people aware.”

For the unversed, Neha had lent her support to the ‘Freedom To Feed’ campaign in 2019 when her daughter Mehr was 8-month-old. Neha Dhupia got married to actor Angad Bedi in May 2018. They welcomed their daughter Mehr a few months later. The couple announced the news of Neha's second pregnancy on July 19, this year. The two welcomed a baby boy on October 3.