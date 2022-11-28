Neha Bhasin gets brutally trolled for her bikini video, netizens ask 'singer hi ho na?'

Neha Bhasin/Instagram

Neha Bhasin, a Bollywood singer and Bigg Boss OTT celebrity, has recently made news for her fearless and stunning persona. The singer released a sexy video of herself in a bikini after her birthday party. Neha received a ton of trolling for her video.

Neha Bhasin posted a video of herself performing a sensual stroll to the tune of Rihanna on Instagram. She appeared to have upset some online commenters by donning a white-teal striped bikini outfit.

Check the video here:

Trolling her, one person wrote, “Bas yahi reh gaya h karne ko......kaam tou koi hai nahi karne ke liye.” Another wrote, “Seriously- we know you have this thing about women wearing what they want but please remember to be dignified.”

A third wrote, “ISSe Kya ho gaya hai bigboss se nikal ke Alag hi chal raha hau.”

Recently, Neha Bhasin received criticism for wearing a daring attire to her birthday celebration. She was dressed in a silver matching outfit that included a bralette and a skirt with a thigh-high slit.

At her birthday party, Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Rajiv Adatia, Zeeshan Khan, Nishant Bhatt, and Himesh Reshammiya were among the guests.

Neha, who has won the single Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer for the song Jag Ghoomeya in Sultan, took to her Instagram Stories recently and wrote, "Predators being on TV is a sad reflection yet again of deep-rooted patriarchy in Indian society. Men get a free pass perversion while all labels are saved for women in India. Predatory men get prime time."

Neha Bhasin talks about her wish to embrace motherhood, She told Hindustan Times, "I've never had a dream or a maternal instinct to have my own children. But I have always felt a lot about orphan kids. Since childhood, I was clear that I wanted to adopt. But then, I realised that instead of adopting just one child, why not do something bigger? In the next two-three years, I will start working towards it."