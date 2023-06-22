Neeyat trailer: Vidya Balan’s murder mystery gives Knives Out vibes to fans

Vidya Balan's Neeyat trailer out

After releasing the intriguing posters of the suspects, the makers of Vidya Balan's movie Neeyat have finally dropped the trailer of the movie. The actress is collaborating with her Shakuntala Devi director Anu Menon for the murder mystery, turns detective who investigates a billionaire's murder.

On Thursday, Vidya Balan took to her Instagram and shared the trailer of her comeback movie, Neeyat with fans. The movie is set in the backdrop of the beautiful highlands of Scotland and the trailer gives a glimpse into the glamorous life of billionaire Ashish Kapoor who gets murdered, which marks the entry of Vidya Balan who is essaying the role of detective Mira Rao who suspects that one of Ashish's close ones' hands are dipped with his blood. The actress has a serious look in the movie and the background score is top-notch which gives a thrilling vibe to the audience and keeps you glued. According to the trailer, the movie is full of interesting twists and turns.

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram, Vidya Balan captioned the post, "Today's Weather Forecast: Cloudy with a chance of murder! #Neeyat Trailer Out NOW! We've made this film with a lot of hard work. Need all your support now. Show the Neeyat trailer some love! #Neeyat releases on 7th July, only in theatres."

While some of the fans were excited to watch the 'interesting' trailer of Vidya Balan's upcoming movie, a section of society found it to be exuding major Knives Out vibes. One of the comments read, "Woah looks amazing!! all my love." Another wrote, "This looks very thrilling! have been waiting for a good murder mystery film and I am sure this is it. It is like a mishmash of Agatha Christie's novels and the film Knives Out! I'm so excited." One of the comments read, "An Indian version of Knives Out?" Another wrote, "it's a copy of Hollywood movie Knives Out." Another person wrote, "looks like Hindi version of Knives Out." Some also compared it to the movie Glass Onion.

Helmed by Anu Menon, Neeyat is a murder mystery starring Vidya Balan along with Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra and Madhav Deval in key roles. The movie is co-produced by Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment and Prime Video and co-written by Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala, and Girvani Dhyani. The dialogues of the murder mystery is given by Kausar Munir and is scheduled to release in theatres on July 7.