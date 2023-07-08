Neeyat box office collection day 1: Vidya Balan's latest film is her career's worst opener, collects only Rs 1.02 crore

A poster of Neeyat featuring Vidya Balan

Neeyat box office collection day 1: Vidya Balan's latest crime thriller Neeyat was released with a low buzz, and the film opened on an average note. The box office figures of the first day are out, and sadly, Neeyat is Vidya's worst opener of her career. As per the report of Sacnilk, Neeyat collected Rs 1.02 crores on Friday. The film has received mixed responses from critics, and the mixed reviews have somewhere affected the collection.

If we compare Neeyat with Balan's previous film, the latest movie has opened even lower than her debut film Parineeta (2005). As per the report of Bollywood Hungama, Vidya, Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan-starrer collected Rs 1.15 crores on its first day. After Neeyat, and Parineeta, Bobby Jasoos is the third-lowest opener of her career, collecting only Rs 1.79 crores. Neeyat is also facing competition with Hollywood's horror flick, Insidious The Red Door, and last week's Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani-starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha.

The film, directed by Anu Menon, is a murder mystery with Vidya playing the detective. The film’s trailer gave glimpse of an ensemble, a locked room mystery, and an exotic Scottish setting. This immediately led to people comparing the film with Knives Out. In an exclusive chat with DNA, Vidya and Anu addressed these comparisons and maintained that their film stands out.

cre_Trending

When asked about the comparisons online, Vidya laughed and said, “I think it’s a compliment. But I have to tell you, I dont’t read the comments so I don’t know.” The actress then added, “Having said that it’s a very successful film so I am happy with the comparison given that we have only so far released the trailer. But if I have to really address the elephant in the room: if you pick five films from this genre, you will find many similarities between any two.”

Neeyat also features an ensemble cast including Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Shahana Goswami, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Danesh Razvi, Nikki Aneja Walia, and Prajakta Koli. The film releases in theatres on July 7.