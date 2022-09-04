Neetu Kapoor shares unseen photo with Rishi Kapoor on late actor's birth anniversary

Rishi Kapoor Neetu Kapoor

On the occasion of the 70th birth anniversary of Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor remembered her late husband on her Instagram with an unseen photo. Neetu shared the photo where Rishi Kapoor and she are seen enjoying the party mood.

Neetu Kapoor shared the photo with the caption, "Happy birthday." As soon as Neetu posted the picture, it went viral in no time.

In her post, Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Soni Razdan, Maheep Kapoor, and Tanuj Garg dropped 'heart' emojis. A fan wrote, "Happy Birthday Sir....be happy wherever you are." Another fan wrote, "Happy bday... miss him so much! Loved the way, woh hak se kaise daatate the mujhe!!"

Yesterday, Neetu Kapoor is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi and shared a glimpse of her Bappa residing at her home. Neetu shared a glimpse of her drawing room, where the idol of Lord Ganesh is situated with the decked-up pandal. In the photo, Neetu has shown a dining table on which haldi, kumkum, rice, another idol of Ganesha is situated. Another highlight is the photo frame of Neetu's late husband Rishi Kapoor.

The photo frame is kept on the left side of the table. If you observe closely, then you will see Rishi, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, her granddaughter Samara, and her mother-in-law, Krishna Raj Kapoor. The picture is one of the throwback moments of their holidays. Neetu shared the picture with the caption, "Morning with Bappa."

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020. He was suffering from Leukaemia for two years, and he was also treated for the same in New York. Rishi and Neetu has done some iconic films like Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie. They were even part of Do Dooni Chaar, and shared screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Besharam.