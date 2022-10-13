Neetu Kapoor wishes daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt on her first Karwa Chauth

Credit: Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor/Instagram

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who got married o Ranbir Kapoor in April, is celebrating her first Karwa Chauth. On the speacial occasion, her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and wished her.

Taking to Instagram, Neetu shared an adorable picture of her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt from the wedding day of Alia and Ranbir. "Wishing my beauties Happy Karva Chauth. @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @aliaabhatt #myjaans," she captioned the post. In the image, Riddhima is seen sitting next to Alia, who was dressed in a gorgeous ivory saree.

Reacting to her mother's Karwa Chauth wish, Riddhima dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section. Riddhima is Neetu and late Rishi Kapoor`s daughter. Riddhima met Delhi-based businessman Bharat Sahni while studying in London. They got married in 2006, after four years of dating. They are doting parents to daughter Samara.

On the personal front, Alia has had an eventful year with her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor, announcing her pregnancy, and having starred in multiple box office successes. The Gully Boy actress tied the knot with the Shamshera star on April 14 in a private ceremony and in late June, the couple shared the good news that they are expecting a baby. Last week, the couple even hosted a baby shower for their friends and family at their home.

In February, she starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's drama Gangubai Kathiawadi and earned huge accolades for her performance. The film also collected more than Rs 100 crore at the box office. Then, in March, the actress played a crucial cameo in SS Rajamouli's period action extravaganza RRR, led by Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The film turned out to be a massive success and became the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

(With inputs from ANI)