Neetu Kapoor thanks team of doctors who treated Rishi Kapoor 'like he was their own'

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after battling with leukaemia for almost two years. He was getting treated at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai and breathed his last in the hospital at 8:45 am. The legendary actor had wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor by his side during his last moments. His daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni couldn't reach on time as she stayed in Delhi. Now after the last rites, Neetu took to her Instagram page and thanked doctors who treated Rishi.

She posted a couple of photos of the late actor, one his black and white portrait while another a candid click with Neetu. The actor wrote, "As a family, we have a deep sense of loss.. when we sit together and look back at the past few months what we also feel is immense gratitude - gratitude towards the doctors at HN reliance hospital!"

She added, "The whole team of doctors, brothers and nurses headed by Dr Tarang Gianchandani treated my husband like he was their own - they advised us like we were their own.. and for all that and more I thank them from the bottom of my heart.. @rfhospital"

On his passing, the Kapoor family had released a statement which read as "He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and the troubled time."