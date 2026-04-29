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Neetu Kapoor teaches Ranbir Kapoor Senti hook step from her film Daadi Ki Shaadi, heartwarming video goes viral - Watch

Neetu Kapoor teaches Ranbir Kapoor Senti hook step from her film Daadi Ki Shaadi

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Neetu Kapoor teaches Ranbir Kapoor Senti hook step from her film Daadi Ki Shaadi, heartwarming video goes viral - Watch

Ranbir Kapoor promoted mother Neetu Kapoor's upcoming film Daadi Ki Shaadi, which also marks the acting debut of his sister and Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The Kapil Sharma-led family drama releases on May 8.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 29, 2026, 08:22 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Neetu Kapoor teaches Ranbir Kapoor Senti hook step from her film Daadi Ki Shaadi, heartwarming video goes viral - Watch
Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor (Photo Credit: ANI)
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Ranbir Kapoor shares a strong and affectionate bond with his mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, a relationship that is widely known in the film industry. Interestingly, on Wednesday, Ranbir and Neetu gave fans a sneak peek into their adorable bond as the mother-son duo stepped out together in the city for a work commitment. And, paps, in no time, stationed outside their vanity, and captured them.
Ranbir and Neetu happily posed for shutterbugs. Neetu hugged him and even gave a peck on his cheek.

Upon his mother's request, Ranbir also cutely enacted steps from Neetu Kapoor's song Senti from her upcoming film Daadi Ki Shaadi. The family drama also marks the Bollywood debut of Neetu's daughter and Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Also starring Kapil Sharma and Sadia Khateeb, Daadi Ki Shaadi is directed by Ashish R Mohan and is slated to release on May 8. Ahead of her acting debut, Riddhima has shared that Ranbir's biggest advice for her has been to stay honest in front of the camera.

Watch the viral video

Ranbir Kapoor as Rama in Ramayana with Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Rama in the much-awaited Ramayana. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal-fame and produced by Namit Malhotra. Ramayana also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The music and background score are being composed by two Oscar winners, Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. One of the costliest projects in the history of Indian cinema with its total budget of Rs 4000 crore, Ramayana is planned as a two-part epic with both the parts releasing on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.

Ranbir Kapoor reunites with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal in Love & War

After Ramayana Part One, Ranbir will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Love and War with Vicky Kaushal and actress-wife Alia Bhatt. The much-awaited romantic drama has seen several delays and will finally hit theatres on January 21, 2027, ahead of Republic Day next year. Love and War will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It will be the second collaboration between Ranbir and Bhansali since the actor's 2007 debut Saawariya. It also marks Ranbir and Alia's second collaboration after the 2022 fantasy action adventure film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, and Ranbir and Vicky's second collaboration after the 2018 biopic Sanju.

READ | From Mammootty, Mohanlal-starrer Patriot to Aamir Khan's production Ek Din, 5 major theatrical releases to watch this weekend

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