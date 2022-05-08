Neetu Kapoor talks about what she and Ranbir Kapoor went through during Rishi Kapoor's final days

File Photo

Neetu Kapoor reflected on her last conversation with Rishi Kapoor, recalling how she and their son Ranbir Kapoor were the only ones who witnessed the late actor's struggle in the hospital during his final days. After a battle with cancer, Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, at the age of 69.

Neetu has now revealed that she spoke to Rishi for the last time on April 13, 2020. Following that, the late actor was put on a ventilator.

Neetu told Film Companion, "March 31 was when his last film, Sharmaji Namkeen released. April 13, 1979 was when we got engaged. April 13, 2020 was the last time he spoke to me. Ranbir and Alia, they got married on April 14, but the puja was on April 13. Rishi went on ventilator that day and after that there was no communication. For those two weeks, he was on the ventilator and there was no conversation and no communication."

She added, "There was no interaction – well, there was, he was looking at me, and I took an iPad with alphabet and I told him to point out what he wanted to say, but he couldn’t lift his finger. It was just Ranbir and me in the hospital, and to see him go through that was so tormenting. To see a man like him… he wanted to say so much, and he couldn’t express. I couldn’t see him like that.”

She also mentioned that it was tough for her to adjust to Rishi's absence after 40-45 years of companionship.



On his death anniversary, Neetu wrote on Instagram, “Today is two years since Rishi ji left us … losing a partner of 45 years was difficult and painful at that time the only way to heal my heart was to keep myself mentally occupied. Movie and television helped me achieve that. Rishiji will always be remembered and will stay in everyone’s heart forever."