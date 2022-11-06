Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shaheen Bhatt welcome Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor-Shaheen Bhatt-Soni Razdan/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have finally become proud parents on Sunday, November 6, and the Kapoors and the Bhatts are welcoming the arrival of their baby girl. Alia's mother Soni Razdan and her sister Shaheen Bhatt, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have shared their joyous feelings on their social media handles.

Announcing the birth of their 'magical girl', the new mom Alia Bhatt shared a specially designed photo. A lion and lioness are seen cuddling their cub in the picture, below which these words are written, "And in the best news of our lives, Our baby is here and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Soni Razdan, who shared the screen space with her daughter in the 2018 critically acclaimed spy thriller Raazi, posted the same picture on her Instagram account and wrote, "Oh happy day ! So much gratitude to life for this amazing wonderful blessing of a gift. Thank you all for your wishes of love. Our collective cup runneth over", adding three black hearts emojis.

The veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who was seen alongside Ranbir in Besharam, shared the same announcement photo and wrote, "Blessings", along with a red heart and hands-folded emojis. Her daughter Riddhima Kapoor also shared the same photo and captioned it, "Our baby girl is here" with a red heart emoji.



READ | What will Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl look like? Check out Brahmastra stars' childhood photos

Ranbir's sister also took to her Instagram Stories and shared Ranbir and Alia's photo from their wedding ceremony and wrote, "Ooooooofff! Happiest today Proud parents to the most adorable baby girl blessings Bua loves her already", adding white heart emojis. Shaheen Bhatt shared the specially designed poster on her Instagram account with the caption, "I may never stop weeping. Our little bean is finally here and life has forever changed.

For the unversed, the power couple tied the knot with each other on April 14 and announced their pregnancy on June 27.