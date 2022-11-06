Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shaheen Bhatt welcome Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl

Check out how the Bhatts and Kapoors are celebrating the arrival of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's baby girl.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 02:45 PM IST

Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shaheen Bhatt welcome Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor-Shaheen Bhatt-Soni Razdan/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have finally become proud parents on Sunday, November 6, and the Kapoors and the Bhatts are welcoming the arrival of their baby girl. Alia's mother Soni Razdan and her sister Shaheen Bhatt, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have shared their joyous feelings on their social media handles.

Announcing the birth of their 'magical girl', the new mom Alia Bhatt shared a specially designed photo. A lion and lioness are seen cuddling their cub in the picture, below which these words are written, "And in the best news of our lives, Our baby is here and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Soni Razdan, who shared the screen space with her daughter in the 2018 critically acclaimed spy thriller Raazi, posted the same picture on her Instagram account and wrote, "Oh happy day ! So much gratitude to life for this amazing wonderful blessing of a gift. Thank you all for your wishes of love. Our collective cup runneth over", adding three black hearts emojis.

The veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who was seen alongside Ranbir in Besharam, shared the same announcement photo and wrote, "Blessings", along with a red heart and hands-folded emojis. Her daughter Riddhima Kapoor also shared the same photo and captioned it, "Our baby girl is here" with a red heart emoji.

READ | What will Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl look like? Check out Brahmastra stars' childhood photos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

Ranbir's sister also took to her Instagram Stories and shared Ranbir and Alia's photo from their wedding ceremony and wrote, "Ooooooofff! Happiest today Proud parents to the most adorable baby girl blessings Bua loves her already", adding white heart emojis. Shaheen Bhatt shared the specially designed poster on her Instagram account with the caption, "I may never stop weeping. Our little bean is finally here and life has forever changed.

For the unversed, the power couple tied the knot with each other on April 14 and announced their pregnancy on June 27.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji visit cinemas to suprise fans
Mulayam Singh Yadav Death: Know interesting stories related to his life
6 Times Urfi Javed set internet on fire with her bold avatars
From Pakistan to Nepal: 5 deadliest earthquakes of 21st century that shook up the world
Dhanteras 2022: 7 things to avoid during this festival
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indore: Alleged kidnapping bid caught on camera, woman cries for help inside car
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.