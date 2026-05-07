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Neetu Kapoor shocked to see low pap presence at her film Daadi Ki Shaadi Screening, watch: 'Are we not important?'

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Neetu Kapoor shocked to see low pap presence at her film Daadi Ki Shaadi Screening, watch: 'Are we not important?'

Neetu Kapoor was left surprised at the low paparazzi turnout during Daadi Ki Shaadi’s screening after photographers told her many had come the previous day for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 07, 2026, 02:39 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Neetu Kapoor shocked to see low pap presence at her film Daadi Ki Shaadi Screening, watch: 'Are we not important?'
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Neetu Kapoor had an awkward yet candid moment with paparazzi during the special screening of her upcoming film Daadi Ki Shaadi in Mumbai on Wednesday night. The actress seemed disappointed after noticing only a few photographers present outside the venue and questioned them about the low turnout.

Neetu attended the screening along with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is making her acting debut with the film. As she stepped out to pose for pictures, the actress looked around and asked the paparazzi, “Aaj bahut kum log hain (There are few people today).”

The photographers then explained that many media persons had attended the previous night’s screening because Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were present there. “Woh kal RK (Ranbir Kapoor) aa gaye the na,” one of the paparazzi replied.

The response visibly shocked Neetu, who instantly reacted by saying, “Kyun hum log kuch nahi hain (So, do we not matter at all)?"

The photographers quickly tried to clarify the situation and insisted that it was not what they meant. Following the brief exchange, Neetu smiled and posed for the cameras with Riddhima before heading inside for the screening.

The makers of Daadi Ki Shaadi had also organised another screening on Tuesday night, which was attended by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Directed by Ashish R. Mohan, the comedy-drama stars Kapil Sharma, Sadia Khateeb, R. Sarathkumar and Teju Kolhapuri in important roles.

The trailer of the film revolves around Kapil Sharma’s family searching for the perfect bride for him, only for the story to take a funny turn when the grandmother, played by Neetu Kapoor, decides to get married herself. The unexpected situation creates chaos between the two families and becomes the central conflict of the film.

Daadi Ki Shaadi is scheduled to release in theatres on May 8.

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