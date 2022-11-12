Neetu Kapoor shares update on Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Grandma Neetu Kapoor provided an update a week after the birth of the newborn girl of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. When paparazzi questioned the veteran actress about the baby, she was seen at the airport. She responded, "Boht achhi hai, first class hai," to the query.

Two days ago, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted leaving the hospital with their newborn child. Paps who were stationed outside the hospital spotted the new parents and their infant.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, on Sunday, announced that they have become parents to a baby girl as they have welcomed their first child at HN Reliance hospital in South Mumbai.

On Sunday, in a joint statement, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor stated, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS! love love love - Alia and Ranbir.”

Reacting to the news. Karan Johar wrote, "My heart is full of love.... Welcome to the world baby girl... you have so much love waiting for you..... I love you @aliaabhatt and RK!! To the moon and back!!!! So this makes me a proud Nana!!!!"

For the unversed, Alia hosted her own baby shower and shared a number of images on Instagram. Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, and Karan Johar, among others, attended the event with the couple's close friends and relatives.

The power couple announced their pregnancy in June of this year. The Brahmastra couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony on April 14, 2022 in Ranbir's Mumbai residence after years of courtship. Two months after getting married, the couple offered their fans such an amazing surprise.