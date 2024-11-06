Neetu Kapoor shares adorable photo featuring Alia Bhatt, Raha, and Ranbir Kapoor on grand-daughter's second birthday

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha has turned 2 today (November 6). Neetu Kapoor dropped a cute, unseen picture wishing her grand-daughter and the post is now going viral on social media.

On Wednesday, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared an adorable photo of her grand-daughter Raha with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. In the photo, the three could be seen sitting in a car. In the viral oic Alia couldn't stop adoring Ranbir while he kissed Raha on her forehead. Raha's cute expressions while looking at the camera won the hearts of the fans.

Sharing the picture, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Our pyaar s birthday. god bless." Riddhima Kapoor Sahani also shared a picture of her daughter Samara playing with Raha, giving her a peck on her cheeks, and wrote, "Happiest birthday my cutie pie, we love you so much."

Wishes poured in for Raha as the post went viral on social media. One of the comments read, "Happy raha day." Another comment read, "Such a beautiful pic." Another comment read, "so cute baby girl. Raha (heart emoji)." Another wrote, "Raha, the doll."

Talking about having another baby with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt was quoted as saying, "Hopefully many more movies, not just as an actor but hopefully also as a producer. More babies, lots of travel, and just a healthy, happy, simple, quiet, peaceful, full-of-nature life."

Speaking fondly about her daughter Raha, Alia Bhatt said that she hopes to show her debut film, Student of the Year, to her daughter one day. "I think for me, maybe Student of the Year because honestly, it’s the youngest, most chill film that kids could watch. And that is my first film. Although I am not really proud of my performance in that film, but it’s full of songs, and I think she would really enjoy that."

