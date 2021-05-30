Neetu Kapoor shares priceless photos of Raj Kapoor-Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Rishi Kapoor-Samara Sahni

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor is quite active on Instagram and often treats her followers with memorable throwback photos. Neetu on Sunday (May 30) shared a couple of photos with late actors Rishi Kapoor and Raj Kapoor and it has made netizens nostalgic.

In the first photo, her granddaughter Samara Sahni is sitting on Rishi Kapoor’s lap and in the second photo, a baby Riddhima Kapoor Sahni can be seen sitting on her grandfather, Raj Kapoor’s lap.

While sharing the throwback photos Neetu wrote, “Grandfather’s loving lap @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial #circleoflife #comforting #love.”

The photos have garnered immense love from Neetu’s fans and her friends. Designer Manish Malhotra dropped lovestruck emojis in the comments while Neetu’s daughter Riddhima, and actor Maheep Kapoor also commented heart emojis on the post.

Meanwhile, Neetu had shared an emotional post on her late husband Rishi Kapoor’s one year death anniversary. Taking to Instagram she wrote, “All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him .. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wise cracks : his anecdotes !! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on .... #rishikapoor.”

In an earlier interview, Neetu had opened up about living alone after the demise of her husband and legendary actor in April 2020. She revealed that her children - Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor often spend quality time with her but she likes her privacy and wants her kid to be busy with their lives.

"I want them to be busy with their lives. I say mere dil mein raho, mere sar pe mat chadho (stay in my heart, don’t stand on my head),” she told Filmfare.

On the work front, Neetu was last seen in 'Besharam' which was released in 2013, opposite late husband Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir. The veteran actor will be next seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', which also features Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles.