Here's how Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished Alia Bhatt on her 32nd birthday.

Alia Bhatt, who will celebrate her third wedding anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor in April next month, is celebrating her 32nd birthday on Saturday, March 15. On her special occasion, she received heartwarming wishes from Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the veteran actress Neetu shared a picture with her daughter-in-law in which both of them are smiling and posing together. Along with the photo, Neetu wrote, "Happy birthday my gorgeous friend this pic is precious as it's one of our first. Stay happy and blessed. Love, love and more love", and added plenty of pink heart emojis.

The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a picture of herself, Alia, and Neetu on her Instagram Stories. Adding a crown emoji on the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actress's picture, Riddhima wrote, "Happy happiest bday my darling Alia. Love you to the moon and back."









Alia had left for Holi and her birthday celebration to Alibaug on Thursday. However, she had cut her trip short after learning about her friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s father Deb Mukherjee's demise on Friday. Mukherjee passed away at the age of 83. Alia and Ranbir visited Ayan's home to pay their last respects to the late actor.

It was on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva that Alia and Ranbir fell in love with each other. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Shah Rukh Khan, the fantasy action adventure film grossed over Rs 400 crore at the global box office in 2022 and became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2022.

On Thursday, when Alia and Ranbir held a meet and greet session with the media personnel in Mumbai to celebrate her birthday, he confirmed that Brahmastra 2 "will definitely happen." The Animal star said, "Brahmastra 2 is something that Ayan has been nurturing as a dream for a very long time. He is currently working on War 2. Once this releases, he will start pre-production of Brahmastra 2. It is definitely happening."

Ayan Mukerji is currently busy finishing War 2, the sixth insallment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. Headlined by Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, War 2 is slated to release in the theatres on August 14, 2025, and is said to the biggest Bollywood release of the year.