Neetu Kapoor shares engagement photo with late Rishi Kapoor ahead of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding celebrations

As Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremonies reportedly kickstart on Wednesday, April 13, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor has shared a black and white throwback photo of her engagement ceremony with late actor Rishi Kapoor that took place on Baisakhi 43 years ago.

Rishi Kapoor, whose final film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' was released recently on Amazon Prime Video, is seen exchanging rings with Neetu Kapoor, who is currently busy shooting for the upcoming dance-based reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors', in the memorable picture.

"Fond memories of baisakhi day (eyes filled with red heart emoji) as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979 (five red hearts emojis)", Alia's soon-to-be mother-in-law captioned the photo.

Talking about the most awaited Bollywood wedding, the festivities are expected to start from April 13 onwards with the Mehendi ceremony, followed by a Sangeet ceremony on the next day, and finally the wedding on April 15. Ranbir and Alia have been tight-lipped about their most special day and want to keep it a private and intimate affair between the Kapoors and the Bhatts.



There here have been several videos doing rounds on social media such as clips of Sabyasachi's outfits arriving at Ranbir's home Vastu and the three venues including Vastu, RK Studios, and Krishna Raj Bungalow, decorated beautifully in lights. On Tuesday, April 12 afternoon, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani was also spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport with her husband Bharat Sahani and daughter Samara Sahani.

For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. The couple had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' slated to release on September 9. The fantasy adventure epic is helmed by Ranbir's close friend Ayan Mukerji.