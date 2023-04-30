Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor pen emotional tributes for Rishi Kapoor on his death anniversary: You are missed everyday

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor with family

Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor remembered her husband Rishi Kapoor on his third death anniversary. The actress shared a throwback photo with her husband and penned a small note on social media.

On Sunday, Neetu Kapoor shared an image with Rishi Kapoor from one of their vacations on Instagram. In the photo, the couple can be seen donning casuals as they pose for the photograph. Rishi Kapoor can be seen wearing a blue t-shirt with matching pants and a brown hat, whereas Neetu Kapoor can be seen wearing a light blue shirt, scarf, and brown trousers. Both of them can be seen wearing sunglasses and flashing their smile in the photo.

While sharing the photo, the actress captioned the post, “You are missed every day with all the wonderful happy memories.” Soni Razdan commented, “We all miss him dearly.” Karisma Kapoor, Akansha Malhotra, and some other celebs dropped a red heart on the actress’ post. One of the fans commented, “forever in our hearts.” Another wrote, “we always miss you sir. Thank you for your film where we can see you anytime.” Another comment read, “Three years have gone by, yet it still seems unreal that he is gone.”

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared pictures remembering her father on Instagram. Riddhima shared a family picture in which the late actor was seen flashing a big smile. She shared another picture from her childhood and wrote, “I miss you every day.” Lastly, she shared a solo picture of the late actor and wrote, “And sometimes I just scroll down the gallery to see you smiling. Love you.”

Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 after fighting a two-year-long battle with leukemia. The actor breathed his last on April 30, 2020. He has given some of the most memorable performances in movies like Agneepath, Bobby, Laila Majnu, Amar Akbar Anthony, and more.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor was last seen in the movie Jugjugg Jeeyo which stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Manish Paul, and Prajakta Kohli. The actress is reported to be a part of Lionsgate India Studio’s next film helmed by Milind Dhaimade. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath.

