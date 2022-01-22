Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on wedding anniversary, shares candid photos

On their wedding anniversary, Neetu Kapoor shared a touching Instagram message remembering her late husband Rishi Kapoor. She added, "In remembering," with a love emoji, beside candid photos of them laughing.

Rishi and Neetu appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' a few years back, and the photos are from that appearance. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, their daughter, and Maheep Kapoor commented heart emojis to the post.

In the year 1980, Rishi and Neetu married. While their son Ranbir Kapoor followed in their footsteps and became an actor, Riddhima chose to stay out of the spotlight and pursue a career as a jewellery designer.

After a two-year fight with cancer, Rishi passed away on April 30, 2020. Neetu frequently mentions him in her posts. She talked about a lot during their 'last few traumatic years,' when he was getting chemotherapy in New York, on his birth anniversary last year.

“Hope and being strong is what he taught me... Value each day... We all miss him today!!! I can picture how excited he would have been for his 69th birthday!!! I’m sure he is celebrating with his family up there. Happy birthday Kapoor Saab,” she wrote on Instagram.

Neetu has previously revealed on 'TKSS' how difficult it was to deal with Rishi Kapoor and work. As a result, she made the decision to stop working in movies.

She said, “I started at 5 and married at 20, it was 15 years of long experience in working. I had nothing against fame because I was a superstar as in when I used to move out from my balcony, there were around 300–400 people standing and cheering baby Sonia. So, to be famous was not a big thing and then Rishi Kapoor came into my life who wanted my time, and due to which it was a bit chaotic to handle both films and Rishi, so I gave up on films.”