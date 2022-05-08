Neetu Kapoor reacts to trolls who criticise her for enjoying life after Rishi Kapoor's death

Credit: File photo

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who is one of the judges of Dance Deewane Junior, has talked about people who criticise her for enjoying her life after the demise of her husband Rishi Kapoor. In a recent interview, she revealed how she deals with trolls who want to see her crying.

For the unversed, late actor Rishi Kapoor lost his life on April 30, 2020, during the lockdown. While speaking to Film Companion, Neetu stated that she blocks trolls who target her being happy. She stated, “I block the ones who troll me because you know thode hote hai beech mein ke ‘husband marr gaya, ye enjoy kar rahi hai (Her husband has died and she’s enjoying).’ They want to see that crying widow type, there is some section of people but I just block them.

She continued, “I say this is the way I want to be, this is the way I will be, this the way I will heal. Koi log ro ro ke heal karte hai, koi log khush ho ke heal karte hai (Some heal by crying, others heal by being happy). I can never forget my husband. He will be here (in my heart), with me, with my children, all our lives.”

Also read: Rishi Kapoor death anniversary: Alia Bhatt remembers her late father-in-law with throwback photo

The actress mentioned that she always talks about Rishi whenever she meets her family, they discuss him. However, they don’t want to be sad about it as they want to remember him for good and want to celebrate him.

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor reflected on her last conversation with Rishi Kapoor, recalling how she and their son Ranbir Kapoor were the only ones who witnessed the late actor's struggle in the hospital during his final days. After a battle with cancer, Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, at the age of 69.

Neetu revealed that she spoke to Rishi for the last time on April 13, 2020. Following that, the late actor was put on a ventilator.