Veteran superstar Neetu Kapoor recently attended the celebrations of Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary alongside her family. While many photos and videos from the event went viral, there is one particular instance that people are talking about where Neetu Kapoor is appearing to ignore her 'bahu' Alia Bhatt. The new video going viral on Reddit hints at possible tension between Alia Bhatt and her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. In the video, Alia Bhatt can be seen helping her husband Ranbir Kapoor manage the family. During this, she could be seen guiding other family members to the photo op point.

However, when Alia Bhatt approached Neetu Kapoor, the actress walked past without acknowledging Alia Bhatt or even glancing at her. In the video, Alia Bhatt can be seen, on Ranbir Kapoor's say, addressing Neetu Kapoor, calling her “Maa”, and extending her hand toward her. However, Neetu Kapoor ignoring Alia Bhatt's gesture is what has seemed to catch netizens' attention.

The situation remains unclear, however, people online are convinced that not only did Neetu Kapoor ignore Alia Bhatt but it is possible that they argued at the event.

On the video going viral on social media, one user wrote, "Family function mein saas ka bahu ko tever dikhana iss permanent", while another said, "Sas sas hi hoti hai apni ho ya celebrities ki (A mother-in-law is a mother-in-law, whether she’s a celebrity or not)."

A third user wrote, "never marry a mumma's boy. PERIODT," while another wrote, "I’ve never seen Alia so underconfident before."

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor, another video is doing the rounds on social media in which there appears to be some tension between Saif Ali Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. In the video, Saif and Ranbir appeared to have gotten into an argument.

