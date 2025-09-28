Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Neetu Kapoor pens heartfelt birthday post for son Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima shares unseen photo family photo: 'To rockstar...'

Neetu Kapoor wishes Ranbir Kapoor happy birthday, Riddhima shares childhood photos and family celebrations, Ranbir’s upcoming films include Love and War, Ramayana, cameo in The Ba**ds of Bollywood.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 11:28 AM IST

Neetu Kapoor pens heartfelt birthday post for son Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima shares unseen photo family photo: 'To rockstar...'
Image credit: Instagram
Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor has extended a heartwarming birthday wish for her son, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Taking to her Instagram story, Neetu shared an adorable picture with Ranbir and Alia Bhatt, showing the trio enjoying a family moment.

"Happy birthday my love. So grateful and blessed to have you," Neetu wrote. Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also dedicated a string of pictures to celebrate his birthday. With an unseen childhood photo that featured a very young Ranbir and Riddhima with their parents, the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, she wrote, "To the rockstar of our family. Happy Birthday Rans Love you."

With another picture from the 'Animal' star's pre-wedding ceremonies, Riddhima added Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline' song and wrote, "Happy birthday Rans love you! This song brings back so many memories." She also appeared to have dropped a glimpse from Ranbir Kapoor's birthday eve celebrations, where the actor could be seen cutting a cake during a homely gathering. Joining him in the frame was his dearest aunt, Rima Jain, who shares her birthday with Ranbir.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War,' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film will be the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali since the actor's 2007 debut, 'Saawariya'.

While Vicky Kaushal has never worked with the filmmaker, Alia Bhatt teamed up with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi. He will also play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited two-part epic Ramayana. Ranbir was most recently seen in the Netflix show 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' in a cameo role.

