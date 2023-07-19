Neetu Kapoor posts cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

Neetu Kapoor penned a note about 'family' after Kangana Ranaut claimed that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's marriage is 'fake'.

On Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut took an indirect dig at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage. In her post, the actress claimed that Ranbir is 'under the pressure of mafia daddy'. On Wednesday, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and posted a cryptic note about family.

Neetu Kapoor shared a note on which, “The reason why our families are not the same anymore is because we buried the ones who used to keep the family together.” Reddit users reacted to her post, one of them wrote, “Neetu ji's Instagram posts are like the passive-aggressive forwards my MIL sends me on WhatsApp.”

The second one said, “Is this something you post after someone attacks your son's family and spews speculation about his relationship with his wife? Maybe they don't take Kangoo seriously but that's not the smartest thing to do.” The third one said, “Social Media is two-sided swords.....She can post this in her WhatsApp group...what is the point of sharing this type of post in the public forum? As already mental didi is spreading venom...Neetu Kapoor is not child or not new to Public life. She knows very well how people and media will react ........She deliberately posts this ...seems something serious going on in Kapoor family....”

The fourth person commented, “Something is brewing, but still Neetu is immature to post such status in public rather than sorting out issues at home.” The fifth one said, “Yaar take phones away from MILs. Earlier it was colony aunties sabha. Now they do it on WhatsApp and instagram..”

For the unversed, taking to her Instagram, Kangana wrote, "In another news a farzi (fake) husband wife jodi (couple) who live on separate floors and pretend to be a couple are spreading fake news about movie announcements which aren't being made also calling a brand owned by Myntra their own ... besides no one wrote about how wife and daughter was snubbed from a recent family trip, while so-called husband was texting me begging and pleading to meet him ....This farzi jodi needs to be exposed...."

She further added, "This is what happens when you marry for movie promotions/ money/ work and not for love ...this actor who married under the pressure of a mafia daddy was promised a movie trilogy in return for marrying papa ki pari (father's angel), movie trilogy has been canned and now he is desperately trying to break free from the fake marriage.... But sadly no takers for him now....He must focus on his wife and daughter...this is India ek baar shaadi ho gayi toh ho gayi... aab sudhar jao (once a wedding is done there's no turning back...rectify yourself)."