One of Bollywood's first families, the Kapoor family, has many interesting stories. There is one where Neetu Kapoor accidentally yelled at her father-in-law Raj Kapoor, mistaking him for her husband Rishi Kapoor. In Ritu Nanda's book, Neetu Kapoor once recalled how once, angry at a drunk Rishi Kapoor, she called him and started yelling. Neetu Kapoor, at the time, did not realise that it was not Rishi Kapoor but Raj Kapoor on the line.

Neetu Kapoor said, "Once when I was dating my husband, he was very drunk when he went home. I was very angry with him. I called him up and fired him on the phone. I was stunned when I heard from the other end, only one sentence, ‘Don’t you see a difference in the voice between a father and a son?’ Their voices were so similar and I was very embarrassed."

Recalling another interesting anecdote, Neetu Kapoor shared how once, when Raj Kapoor was drunk, he mistook her for his wife, Krishna Raj Kapoor. "Once I was at a party. I knew that Papa was a big drinker but I asked him for a soft drink. He said to me, ‘Here comes my Krishna!’ We all know how important his wife was in his life. For him to compare me with her, even if he didn’t mean it, was a huge compliment! I felt very good about it," Neetu Kapoor said.

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor got married in 1980 and remained so till the latter's death on April 30, 2020, aged 67.

