Neetu Kapoor spoke to DNA India exclusively, shared how special Karz was for her late husband Rishi Kapoor, and also gave an insight on his dedication towards perfecting the art.

Rishi Kapoor's musical thriller Karz is among the classics of Bollywood. Recently a special screening of the film was held in Mumbai, and it was attended by movie's director-producer Subhash Ghai, actress Simi Grewal, Tina Munim Ambani, and Neetu Kapoor- who came on behalf of her late husband and the leading star of the film.

After the event, DNA India had a brief interaction with Neetu, and she shared her fond memories related to Rishi Kapoor and Karz. The Kabhie Kabhie actress lauded her husband's dedication and recalled his attempt to justify his role.

Neetu affirmed that Karz was special to him, and thus she attended the screening. She said, "This (film) was very special to him, so I had to come today. I had no choice. I had to be here to represent him."

Neetu further asserted that Rishi was always excited for his films, but he was most excited for Karz. "My whole memory of Karz was my husband was too excited. He was always excited about movies, but this was very special for him."

In the movie, Rishi plays the role of a singing sensation, Monty, and during the iconic song Dard-E-Dil, he mesmerises his fans by playing the violin. Neetu revealed that to perfect this scene he actually went to see. violinist performing.

Neetu recalled, "Woh jo violin scene hai na, where he's playing the violin, to perfect that, he went to see a violinist, to observe the body language. If you see in the movie, he lifts his shoulder to place the violin perfectly, and he used to practise that for hours. That's how dedicated he was to his film."

Karz was originally released in June 1980. Though it was a commercial flop, it gained cult status over the years. A remake was also produced with Himesh Reshamiya in the lead, but it was a disaster.