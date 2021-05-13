'Mere dil mein raho, sar pe mat chadho': Neetu Kapoor on not living with Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Headlines

Maharashtra hospital horror: Shortage of medicines or distorted facts? Know real reason behind 31 deaths

Btech engineer quits high-paying job, cracks UPSC after multiple failures, becomes IAS with AIR...

8-year-old puts father on sale for Rs. 2,00,000 after a fight; here's what happened

KTR reacts after PM Modi claims Telangana CM KCR wanted to join NDA

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana to go on floors in 2024, Yash allotted 15 days for Nitesh Tiwari's film: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Maharashtra hospital horror: Shortage of medicines or distorted facts? Know real reason behind 31 deaths

Btech engineer quits high-paying job, cracks UPSC after multiple failures, becomes IAS with AIR...

8-year-old puts father on sale for Rs. 2,00,000 after a fight; here's what happened

In pics: Celebs at star-studded premiere of Thank You For Coming 

2023 ODI World Cup: Current ODI rankings of all 10 teams

8 Famous waterparks in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon Talk About Sonam Bajwa’s Wedding, Say They Will Handle The 'Bar' | Part 2

Rahul Gandhi At Golden Temple For 'Sewa;' Cuts Vegetables, Engages In Other Volunteer Services

Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi: Ammy, Binnu, Jasmin And Mahi Talk About Their Film | Part 1

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana to go on floors in 2024, Yash allotted 15 days for Nitesh Tiwari's film: Report

Akshay Kumar recalls his interaction with late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill before Mission Raniganj: 'He was so...'

Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira are blessed with a baby girl, couple says 'we're on cloud nine'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Mere dil mein raho, sar pe mat chadho': Neetu Kapoor on not living with Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Neetu Kapoor also shared anecdotes about being emotional when Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor went away.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 13, 2021, 07:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It's been a year since Neetu Kapoor has been living alone after the demise of her husband and legendary actor in April 2020. However, her children - Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor often spend quality time with her. Now, during a recent interaction, Neetu revealed that she likes her privacy and wants her kid to be busy with their lives. 

The veteran actor told Filmfare, "I want them to be busy with their lives. I say mere dil mein raho, mere sar pe mat chadho (stay in my heart, don’t stand on my head). When Riddhima was with me for the pandemic, I was so stressed for one year because she couldn’t go back. I used to get so restless. I used to tell her Riddhima to go back, Bharat (Sahni) is alone. I was literally pushing her away. I like my privacy. I am used to this way of life."

While sharing an anecdote, Neetu further shared, "I remember when Riddhima was going to London to study I used to howl for days. If someone would even come to meet her and say goodbye I used to start crying. But when years later Ranbir went, I didn’t. He told me, mom you don’t love me. But it isn’t that. It was just that I had gotten used to that life, of living away from a child. So when it happened again, I was prepared."

The 'Yaarana' actor also said, "I think those times when they were abroad made me stronger and made me feel that I am okay being alone. Also, they have to get on with their lives. I get happy when they come, but I want them to go back to their homes and be settled. I just say one thing, don’t meet me every day, but stay connected. I don’t want them to be around me all the time, I am very independent that way. I love my life the way it is."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Salim Karim, Mahira Khan's second husband who is a professional DJ, his business is...

MS Dhoni gets a new hairstyle, receives attention of Bollywood stars, know the story behind it

Viral video: Anushka Sharma asks paparazzi to not take her photos amid pregnancy rumours, watch

Lower than Expected U.K. Inflation Weighs on Pound

Meet IAS Puspalata Yadav, mother of 2 year old, cracked UPSC exam after failing twice, got AIR…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE