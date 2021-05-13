'Mere dil mein raho, sar pe mat chadho': Neetu Kapoor on not living with Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Neetu Kapoor also shared anecdotes about being emotional when Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor went away.

It's been a year since Neetu Kapoor has been living alone after the demise of her husband and legendary actor in April 2020. However, her children - Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor often spend quality time with her. Now, during a recent interaction, Neetu revealed that she likes her privacy and wants her kid to be busy with their lives.

The veteran actor told Filmfare, "I want them to be busy with their lives. I say mere dil mein raho, mere sar pe mat chadho (stay in my heart, don’t stand on my head). When Riddhima was with me for the pandemic, I was so stressed for one year because she couldn’t go back. I used to get so restless. I used to tell her Riddhima to go back, Bharat (Sahni) is alone. I was literally pushing her away. I like my privacy. I am used to this way of life."

While sharing an anecdote, Neetu further shared, "I remember when Riddhima was going to London to study I used to howl for days. If someone would even come to meet her and say goodbye I used to start crying. But when years later Ranbir went, I didn’t. He told me, mom you don’t love me. But it isn’t that. It was just that I had gotten used to that life, of living away from a child. So when it happened again, I was prepared."

The 'Yaarana' actor also said, "I think those times when they were abroad made me stronger and made me feel that I am okay being alone. Also, they have to get on with their lives. I get happy when they come, but I want them to go back to their homes and be settled. I just say one thing, don’t meet me every day, but stay connected. I don’t want them to be around me all the time, I am very independent that way. I love my life the way it is."