Neetu Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shake a leg in viral video - Watch

Ace designer Manish Malhotra is known for hosting get-togethers at his lavish abode in Mumbai and the who's who os B-town are known to attend it. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday to even veteran star Rekha is known to have been part of Manish's home parties.

Recently, senior actor Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni too attended a get-together at Manish Malhotra's residence in Mumbai. Producer Shabina, designer Surily Goel, Jayshree Tolani and others also marked their presence at the get-together.

Hours later, Neetu Kapoor gave her fans a glimpse of how fun the get-together at Manish's place was by dropping a cool dance video.

The short clip featured Manish, Neetu and her daughter Riddhima, all dressed to the nines and synchronising their steps in the now-viral video. Shaking their leg to a viral number, the video started with Neetu, Riddhima and Manish matching their dance steps while others joined in later.

While sharing the post, Manish Malhotra wrote, "#vibes". While Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others liked the video, Preity Zinta wrote in the comments section, "So cute".

Check out the video below:

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be next seen in the film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' also starring actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on June 24, 2022.