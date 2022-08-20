Search icon
Neetu Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, others congratulate Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja on being blessed with baby boy

Sonam Kapoor posted on Instagram to announce the exciting news of her baby's birth.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 06:09 PM IST

On Saturday, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy. Sonam Kapoor posted on Instagram to announce the exciting news of her baby's birth.

Reacting to the news, Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram account and expressed his happiness.

Apart from him, Neetu Kapoor also expressed delight and many people commented on the post too.

Tanisha Mukerji wrote, “Congratulations and so much love.” Kriti Sanon wished them “Congrats!!.”

Jacqueline Fernandez dropped red heart emojis. Many other celebs also congratulated the pair in the comment section.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's statement read: "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand."

While talking to Vogue India, the 'Raanjhanaa' actress shared the trials and tribulations she has faced in her three months of pregnancy journey till yet. "No one warns you how difficult it will be, but it will be difficult. Every week, every day, your body evolves, and you have new sensations. I can't sleep sometimes because I have to go to the bathroom, sometimes I'm sleeping for 10-12 hours and no one can wake me up. I am usually an early riser and it was like at 8:30 and I just could not get out of bed", Sonam shared in the interview.

For the unversed, a few months ago, Sonam Kapoor revealed her pregnancy with some gorgeous images.

 

