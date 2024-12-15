Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture with Ranbir, Riddhima and Alia Bhatt. "Miss you Kapoor saab," she captioned the post.

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor got emotional as she missed her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, during the grand celebration of Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary in Mumbai.

The event began on Friday and kicked off a film festival showcasing some of the legendary filmmaker's most iconic movies. The Kapoor family was present to honour Raj Kapoor's legacy on this special occasion.

From Raj Kapoor's son Randhir Kapoor, daughter Rima Jain, daughters-in-law Babita and Neetu Kapoor, to grandson Ranbir Kapoor and granddaughters Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the 'Kapoor Khandaan' arrived in style to celebrate the legendary filmmaker's birth centenary. Their presence highlighted the family's collective pride in preserving and celebrating Raj Kapoor's extraordinary legacy.

After attending the event, Neetu took to Instagram and shared a picture with Ranbir, Riddhima and Alia Bhatt. "Miss you Kapoor saab," she captioned the post. Not only Kapoor family graced the event but other members of the film industry came to pay tribute to Raj Kapoor.

Prem Chopra, Jeetendra, Vicky Kaushal, Riteish Deshmukh, Huma Qureshi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Sharman Joshi among others were also in attendance. As part of the grand celebration, R.K. Films, the Film Heritage Foundation, and NFDC-National Film Archive of India are presenting Raj Kapoor 100 - Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman. This festival features curated screenings of ten iconic Raj Kapoor films across 40 cities and 135 cinemas.

The festival aims to put spotlight on Raj Kapoor's most celebrated works, spanning nearly four decades: Aag (1948), Barsaat (1949), Awaara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Jagte Raho (1956), Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960), Sangam (1964), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Bobby (1973), Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985).

A few days ago, the members of the Kapoor clan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and invited him to mark his gracious presence at the festival. The meeting in Delhi saw Kareena, Saif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and other family members come together to discuss the upcoming celebrations. Kareena shared delightful pictures from the meeting on social media, where the Kapoor family appeared overjoyed to meet the Prime Minister.

The photographs also showed Saif and Ranbir engaging in a conversation with PM Modi. However, the highlight of the post was Kareena seeking an autograph for her sons, Taimur and Jeh from the PM. The Prime Minister graciously wrote "Tim and Jeh" on a piece of paper, a gesture that delighted the fans on social media. In a heartfelt post, Kareena expressed her gratitude for the special meeting.

"We are deeply humbled and honoured to have been invited by the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to commemorate the extraordinary life and legacy of our grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor. Thank you Shri Modi ji for such a special afternoon. Your warmth, attention, and support in celebrating this milestone meant the world to us," she wrote.

The festival, which kickstarted on December 13, will take place till December 15.

(With inputs from ANI)