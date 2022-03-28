Neetu Kapoor elegantly grooves to Mika Singh’s Sawan Mai Lag Gayi Aag, video goes VIRAL

Neetu Kapoor recently attended a close friend's wedding. The actor gave a dance performance during the sangeet and posted a video of it on Instagram. She was seen dancing energetically on stage with other guests in the video. She was dressed in a black top and pants with a floor-length sparkly jacket as she danced to Sawan Mein Lag Gai Aag by Mika and Payal Dev.

Neetu captioned the video on Instagram as, ‘Beautiful fun wedding.’

Take a look at the video here:

Neetu stunned her fans earlier this month when she shared a video of herself dancing with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor and fashion designer Manish Malhotra. She used the hashtag 'vibes' to post it on Instagram.

Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, Neetu's comeback flick, will be released shortly. Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan also star in the film. Her comeback to the big screen after nine years is marked by this film. She and her husband Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor were last seen in the 2013 film Besharam.

For the unversed, fans are eagerly anticipating Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding because they want to see them as bride and groom. There have been numerous speculations circulating on the internet that the couple would marry next month, in April 2022. However, the immediate family has yet to confirm or deny the news. Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor's aunt, is the latest to speak about their wedding.



In an interaction with Pinkvilla, when Rima Jain was asked about their April wedding, she was quoted saying, that there is nothing she knows yet. They will get married but she doesn’t know when. They will decide suddenly and everyone will get to know.



She further revealed that they have not prepared anything so how will the wedding happen soon? It will be shocking for her also if it’s true.