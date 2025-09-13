Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'He needed to...': Neetu Kapoor defends Ranbir Kapoor after his break-up with Deepika Padukone in viral video, netizens call it 'Raja beta syndrome'

Neetu Kapoor addressed Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's breakup in 2011. After he parted ways with Deepika, Ranbir dated Katrina Kaif and eventually, tied the knot with Alia Bhatt. Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif married Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal, respectively.

Aman Wadhwa

Sep 13, 2025

'He needed to...': Neetu Kapoor defends Ranbir Kapoor after his break-up with Deepika Padukone in viral video, netizens call it 'Raja beta syndrome'
Neetu Kapoor on Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone's breakup
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone fell in love on the sets of their 2008 romantic drama Bachna Ae Haseeno. However, after a couple of years, they broke up when Ranbir started dating Katrina Kaif while filming Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani in 2009. Their relationship lasted for almost seven years till 2016 when Ranbir and Katrina decided to part ways with each other.

Neetu Kapoor addressed Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone's breakup

In 2011, Ranbir Kapoor appeared on Simi Garewal's talk show Simi Selects India's Most Desirable. Now, a small video from that episode is going viral in which his mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is seen addressing his break-up with Deepika in a video message. She said, "He's just had one girlfriend and that's Deepika. I think maybe there was something missing in their relationship. There was something not there. And maybe he was not himself, and he needed to break off."

"Everybody has relationships, and they move on. If it was perfect, they wouldn't break up. If I felt that the girl was not nice, I would just say in my own way. But I will not say ‘don't get married’ or ‘don't have this girlfriend’. Then it's up to him, whatever he wants to do. But I will definitely voice my opinion. Definitely", the Deewaar actress concluded. The clip has got amusing reactions from netizens, who are calling out Neetu for defending Ranbir.

Netizens slam Neetu Kapoor for defending Ranbir Kapoor

One Instagram user said, "She would be talking differently it it was about her daughter", while another added, "Raja beta syndrome." "This reminds me of every Indian mom's mindset - Mera beta duniya ka sabse shareef ladka hai", read another comment. Another netizen said, "She's not a spokesperson for two people's relationship, she's a control freak person who thinks she has a say everywhere."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh relationship

Ranbir Kapoor eventually tied the knot with Alia Bhatt in 2022 and the couple welcomed their daughter Raha in the same year. While Deepika Padukone married Ranveer Singh in 2018 and they were blessed with their daughter Dua in 2024. The four of them now share a good friendship with each other.

