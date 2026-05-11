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Neetu Kapoor admits she was 'nervous wreck', would shiver before every shot, reveals Karan Johar pushed him to resume work after Rishi Kapoor's demise

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Neetu Kapoor admits she was 'nervous wreck', would shiver before every shot, reveals Karan Johar pushed him to resume work after Rishi Kapoor's demise

Neetu Kapoor revealed that she almost gave up films after Rishi Kapoor's demise. But it was Karan Johar who brought her back in Bollywood.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 11, 2026, 10:02 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Neetu Kapoor admits she was 'nervous wreck', would shiver before every shot, reveals Karan Johar pushed him to resume work after Rishi Kapoor's demise
Rishi Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor (Image source: Instagram)
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Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has opened up about how filmmaker Karan Johar played a crucial role in bringing her back to films after the death of her husband and legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. Recalling a tough time post her husband's demise in 2020, Neetu shared an emotional memory.

Neetu Kapoor reveals Karan Johar pushed her to resume work

She revealed that it was Karan who encouraged her to step back into the spotlight with Jug Jugg Jeeyo, adding that she was emotionally fragile at the time, and that she would shiver before every shot. Speaking candidly at Soha Ali Khan's podcast show All About Her, Neetu shared, "Karan told me, 'Neetu ji, I think you have to get back and do a film,' I said yes."

Neetu Kapoor admits she would shiver before every shot of JugJugg Jeeyo

She revealed how she would be extremely nervous while filming Jug Jug Jeeyo. "You have no idea, I was a nervous wreck while doing Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Before every shot, I would shiver. I have done 70-80 films, but my strength wasn't there. Going alone on a set without my husband. I had nobody. It was absolutely nerve-racking. But I did it, and that helped me."

Also read: Daadi Ki Shaadi movie review: Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma dramedy is ode to Basu Chatterjee, Hrishikesh Mukherjee cinema, moves you to tears while laughing

Her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who also joined her on the podcast show, reflected on the difficult phase the family went through after Rishi Kapoor's demise. She shared that both mother and daughter were dealing with grief and could not fully lean on each other for emotional support. Riddhima revealed, "She could not vent to me because I was also grieving, and I couldn't vent to her. We used to go into separate rooms to sleep."

Neetu Kapoor on working in films to keep herself happy

Neetu said stepping back into work eventually helped her heal. "I went out, I did shows, I judged some shows, and all of that made me stronger. Today, I don't need fame, I don't need money. I do films on and off just to make myself happy."

For the uninitiated, Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after a courageous battle with leukemia. Talking about the movie, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, it marked Neetu Kapoor's return to mainstream cinema after a long gap and also her first film without Rishi Kapoor by her side.

Before that, her last major appearance had been in Do Dooni Chaar in 2010, where she shared screen space with Rishi Kapoor. The actress was recently seen in Daadi Ki Shaadi alongside Kapil Sharma. Riddhima marked her Bollywood debut in the movie.

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Neetu Kapoor admits she was 'nervous wreck', would shiver before every shot, reveals Karan Johar pushed him to resume work after Rishi Kapoor's demise
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