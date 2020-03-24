Neetu Chandra recalls her stay in California after coronavirus outbreak

The 35-year-old actor recently, in an interview, recalled how the situation was turning bad in the country.

Actor Neetu Chandra had to return to India in the first week of March from California, USA, where she was shooting for her next action thriller movie as her parents panicked after the novel coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

The 35-year-old actor recently, in an interview, recalled how the situation was turning bad in the country. "Everything was shutting down — from bars and restaurants to the workplaces. We were allowed limited food and if we would ask for more, they would tell us to come tomorrow. It was difficult to survive there, away from the family."

Neeta further revealed that the shooting for her film was also cancelled and that is why she decided to fly back to India for the time being, however, the actor also said that she never thought that the COVID-19 crisis would stretch for so long. "My parents told me that before it becomes worse and everything gets locked down, you come back. People had predicted that by April, it might affect 65% of the people in California. So I rushed back. But I feel scared for my friends in California and I video call them to check if they are fine," she said.

She further added, "I felt like it’s a scene from a movie. It was very scary. There was, of course, a panic situation at the airport and people were looking at me with a suspicion that I’m a carrier of the virus. But I was properly checked and was allowed to enter [the country]. I’m happy that I returned safely and am now spending quality time with my family."