Neetu Chandra opens up on being broke, having suicidal thoughts, says 'jo Sushant ne kiya...'

Actress Neetu Chandra was once considered a 'promising talent' in the film industry. After making her debut with Priyadarshan's rom-com Garam Masala (2005), she went on to become a part of other acclaimed films like Traffic Signal (2006), 13B and worked with several noted directors. However, after 2010, Neetu was not seen in any major project, and slowly, she disappeared from commercial cinema. Now, Chandra opened up on her journey and talked about having suicidal thoughts.

While interacting with Bollywood Hungama, Neetu compared herself with Sushant Singh Rajput and asked why an artist gets recognition posthumously. "Should I suffocate myself to death? Kya logon ke jaane ke baad hi unke kaam ko saraha jaata hai? Jo Sushant (Singh Rajput) ne step uthaya..bahut logon ko aisa khyaal aate hai." When she was questioned further if she had come across having such suicidal thoughts, Neetu said, "Yes it does." Neetu summarised her journey by saying, "Meri story ek successful actress ki failure story hai. Having worked with 13 National award winners, today I have no work," Neetu asserted. Neetu further revealed another heartbreaking incident of her life, where she was offered to become a 'salaried wife' to a businessman. "I was told by a big businessman that he will give me 25 lakhs per month, and I have to become his salaried wife"

Neetu further revealed that she doesn't have money to do PR, and sometimes feels 'unwanted.' The Apartment actress even asserted how a renowned casting director rejected her. "Ek casting director, kaafi bada naam hai... but main naam nahi bolna chahti. Audition ke time pe hi, ek ghante ke andar usne bola.. 'I am really sorry Neetu, this is not working out.' So, you literally audition me, to reject me... taaki meri confidence toot jaye.” Neetu was last seen making her Hollywood debut in Never Back Down: Revolt.