Neeru Bajwa says Son of Sardaar 2 'will take Punjab's culture to worldwide audience', heaps praise for Ajay Devgn

Neeru Bajwa opened up about working with Ajay Devgn in Son of Sardaar 2, and also stated that the upcoming film will take the culture of Punjab to a worldwide audience.

Actress Neeru Bajwa, who was recently in Diljit Dosanjh's controversial film, Sardaar Ji 3, is making her comeback in Bollywood after 12 years with Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2. Neeru's first glimpse from the movie was seen in the teaser, and the title song gave an insight into her 'homely' character. Reportedly, Neeru will now be seen playing Ajay's wife in SOS 2. Neeru, who has become a superstar up North in Punjabi cinema, is making her comeback to Hindi films with Son Of Sardaar 2, and after the teaser, her glimpse in the film's title track has got her fans excited.

Neeru rehearsed for two days for the song and got all the dancers and crew into the authentic Punjabi dance vibes. In fact, she and Ajay rehearsed on set as well. Since they both are Punjabis, they automatically came in sync with their rhythm.

Neeru Bajwa on working with Ajay Devgn

Talking about working with Ajay in the film Neeru Says, “It was a pleasure and joy to work with Ajay sir in Son Of Sardaar 2, he is such a humble, down-to-earth person and we got along very easily with our natural Punjabi connection.

'Son of Sardaar will take Punjabi culture worldwide': Neeru Bajwa

Further talking about the film, Neeru says, "Son Of Sardar 2 is a film which takes the culture of Punjab to the audiences worldwide. We really hope the audience's hearts fill with as much joy when they see the film as much as we had working on it". Son Of Sardaar 2 features an ensemble cast, and Neeru stars as Dimple Sardaarni in the film, alongside Ajay's Jassi. Son of Sardaar 2 also stars Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Chunky Pandey, Kubbra Sait, Vindu Dara Singh, Sharat Saxena, Ashwini Kalsekar, Roshni Walia, and Sahil Mehta. The film will mark late actor Mukul Dev's final big-screen appearance.