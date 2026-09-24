Neeraj Pandey slams BJP MLA Maithili Thakur for saying 'Bihar is safe' after Jamui incident: 'Ask the girl who faced...'

Writer Neeraj Pandey has criticized the BJP MLA Maithili Thakur for defending Bihar post the Jamui incident.

After the Jamui incident, Bihar MLA Maithili Thakur defended the state's security, saying, "I am a daughter of Bihar, and I feel safe in Bihar." This remark fumed netizens and writer Neeraj Pandey. On Instagram, Neeraj (popularly known for Mrs Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi and Happy Patel) took to Instagram and criticised the BJP MLA for making an insensitive statement against the backdrop of such an inhumane activity. He wrote, "Good for you. Par sabka Bihar ek hi Bihar nahi hai (There isn't one Bihar for everyone). Not everyone who grew up there got to say that."

I never felt safe growing up in Bihar: Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj, who also hails from Bihar, called out a politician for making such a remark about an incident where two teenagers were accosted and harassed by a group of men. Neeraj emphasised that everyone’s lived experience in the state was different. He said, "I am from Bihar. And I never felt safe growing up there. With all my privileges of even being a man, my physical boundaries were invaded many times. Your comfort doesn't speak for everyone. The reality of any state or society should be asked of the people on the receiving end. I was on the receiving end."

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Ask the girl who faced the incident: Neeraj Pandey

Without mincing his words, Neeraj further added, "Ask the girl who faced the unfortunate incident. And mind you that Jamui is not just one stand-alone incident. Ask any girl, I would say. Homeland is not always the land of fairytales. It is also the place of trauma we carry in our lives. One day, I'll write down everything that happened.” He ended his note saying that maybe someday, he would write it all in a book."

About the incident

On September 19, a group of men stopped two Class X students in Bihar's Jamui after they were returning from a local tourist spot and made vulgar comments. The group then slapped the boy and sexually assaulted the girl as they pleaded for help. The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, prompting the state police to form the SIT to track down the suspects.