Homebound, which is executive produced by Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese, revolves around two childhood friends played by Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa. The Neeraj Ghaywan directorial and Karan Johar production was screened in the Un Certain Regard section at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's second feature film Homebound on Wednesday earned a nine-minute standing ovation at the 78th Cannes Film Festival where the movie was screened in the Un Certain Regard segment. Ghaywan's directorial debut Masaan also premiered in the same category at Cannes in 2015. The premiere of Homebound at the Debussy Theatre was attended by Ghaywan as well as the star cast - Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor. They were joined by producer Karan Johar as well as Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra, his colleagues from Dharma.

Khatter said it has been a pleasure to work with a filmmaker like Ghaywan. "He is somebody I have loved and admired for many years. It's an honest and sincere effort of making a film with a human beating heart. I hope all of you enjoy it. I hope the film speaks for itself," he said. Jethwa said Homebound feels like a step forward for "all of us". "I’m incredibly happy that we’re representing India with our film Homebound. None of this would’ve been possible without your support, so thank you so much. I’m proud to be standing here and share the stage alongside these amazing actors and our director," he added.

After the screening, Dharma Productions shared a video from the premiere that showed the Homebound team receiving applause from the audience. "9 minutes of pure love & applause! Team Homebound receiving all the appreciation at @Festival_Cannes," the studio posted. In the short clip, Johar and Ghaywan are also seen sharing a warm hug.

Homebound, which is executive produced by Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese, revolves around two childhood friends played by Khatter and Jethwa. The official synopsis of the film reads: "Two childhood friends from a small North Indian village chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together."

READ | Made in Rs 120 crore, this movie bombed at box office, couldn't even earn half its budget, starred superstar, clashed with Akshay Kumar film, earned Rs...