Neena Gupta to play Amitabh Bachchan's onscreen wife in Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Goodbye'

Soon after Amitabh Bachchan kickstarted the shoot of his forthcoming film, Goodbye, the female lead opposite him has been announced. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the leading role while Neena Gupta has been roped in to play Big B's onscreen wife. Goodbye marks the first outing of Bachchan and Neena on the big screen. Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures announced the news by writing, "Can't keep calm because @Neenagupta001 has joined team #Goodbye portraying the role of @SrBachchan's wife in the film."

In a statement, Neena shared her excitement about being a part of Vikas Bahl directorial alongside Big B. She stated, "When Vikas narrated the film to me, I was so happy. It is a wonderful script and one doesn’t think about anything else when the script is this exciting. Even the role is beautifully written and I am very excited to be sharing the screen space with Mr Bachchan. It is a dream come true for me and I am quite ecstatic about it."

Meanwhile, recently, Rashmika opened up on working with Big B in Goodbye. She said, "I'm truly grateful to be working with Mr Bachchan, and never did I think that I’d be sharing the screen space with sir so early on in my career... I am totally looking forward to the shoot to start with him and to make as many memories as possible and have fun and I am sure to learn a lot from him."

Mandanna had a working birthday on the sets of Goodbye and finally started shooting with Big B.